Shibli Faraz says ‘PTI brought political funding’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that they rejected the report and verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

Shibli Faraz, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’ today, said that PTI will challenge the ECP verdict in the prohibited funding case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

“The whole world knows the social work of Imran Khan who used all of his assets for welfare work. If Imran Khan signs a bat then it will be sold in millions.”

Faraz said that PTI brought political funding to Pakistan. “Everybody knows well about the political party that used the party’s bank accounts for money laundering. Everything will be made transparent in the court.”

He said that contradictions were found in the scrutiny committee’s report and the ECP verdict was based on malice. “Appointing blue-eyed persons to the institutions was also a kind of corruption who were later used for making partial decisions.’

Earlier in the day, the ECP announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

The ECP also said that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted misdeclaration in the PTI prohibited funding case. The electoral watchdog also decided to issue a show-cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

