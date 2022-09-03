Shikarpur: Armed man threatens locals over rainwater drainage

KHAIRPUR: A brawl broke out between two groups in Kumb area of Shikarpur district of Sindh over drainage of rainwater, ARY News reported.

According to details, the flood victims were draining out stagnant rainwater from Kumb area of Shikarpaur district when an armed influential man restored to aerial firing and threatened to kill locals if water enters his house.

Sources said the influential person, who issued threats to local residents, belongs to the Wasan tribe. A video of the incident is also going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, no action has been taken by police yet.

Tens of thousands were trapped as hundreds of villages in Sindh were cut off from rest of the province due to high-level flood in Indus River.

Small towns including Khairpur Nathan Shah of Dadu district and Sehwan of Jamshoro district were submerged by floodwaters while water level in Manchar Lake continued to rise on Saturday.

An evacuation alert had also been issued for the nearby areas after the water level in Manchhar Lake rose to 122.5 feet.

