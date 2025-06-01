web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 1, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Shikarpur: Armed men kidnap three from mosque, kill two of them

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

SHIKARPUR: Armed men kidnapped three persons from a mosque near Chak town of Shikarpur, shot dead two of them and injured third abductee, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Armed men abducted three people from a mosque during Fajar prayers and later killed two of them in Dal Mahar village in katcha area while injuring third hostage.

“Two deceased, have been identified as Khan Muhammad Mahar and Umar Mahar,” police officials said.

The police said that the deadly incident can be result of an old feud between Jatoi and Mahar tribes of the area.

The dead bodies were shifted to a government hospital for completion of formalities.

Police officials have collected evidence from the crime scene and further inquiring into the incident.

Local police have also conducted raids for arrest of the culprits.

Shikarpur district’s katcha area remains a hotbed of crimes and tribal rivalries.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.