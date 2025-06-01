Shikarpur: Armed men kidnap three from mosque, kill two of them

SHIKARPUR: Armed men kidnapped three persons from a mosque near Chak town of Shikarpur, shot dead two of them and injured third abductee, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Armed men abducted three people from a mosque during Fajar prayers and later killed two of them in Dal Mahar village in katcha area while injuring third hostage.

“Two deceased, have been identified as Khan Muhammad Mahar and Umar Mahar,” police officials said.

The police said that the deadly incident can be result of an old feud between Jatoi and Mahar tribes of the area.

The dead bodies were shifted to a government hospital for completion of formalities.

Police officials have collected evidence from the crime scene and further inquiring into the incident.

Local police have also conducted raids for arrest of the culprits.

Shikarpur district’s katcha area remains a hotbed of crimes and tribal rivalries.