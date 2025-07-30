Shikarpur: Bandits kidnap cop, demand swap with slain dacoit’s body

SHIKARPUR: A gang of bandits attacked a police check post on Wednesday, injured a policeman and kidnapped another cop, police official said.

The bandits attacked a police check post at Kandhkot-Shikarpur Road after killing of notorious bandit Shahzore Kamalani-Jatoi in an encounter with police, officials said.

The outlaws have abducted a policeman and demanded handing over of the dead body of slain dacoit in exchange of release of the hostage.

Earlier, SP Shikarpur Shahzeb Chachar has said that a notorious bandit, involved in attack on former MPA Ghalib Domki and other crimes, has been killed in encounter with police.

Police chief said that an encounter with dacoit held at Shar Laro in Stuart Ganj police jurisdiction. “A bandit was killed during the shootout with firing from his accomplices,” SP Shahzeb Chachar said.

“His accomplices fled from the scene after encounter with police,” police officer said. “Slain bandit has been identified as Shahzore Kamalani-Jatoi,” he added.