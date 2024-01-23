Four women killed, two injured in Shikarpur road accident

SHIKARPUR: In a horrific incident, four women were killed and two were injured in a road accident in Shikarpur, ARY News reported, quoting police.

As per details, the deadly collision took place in Madeji between a passenger van and a rickshaw due to dense fog.

As a result, four women were killed, while two other people sustained injuries. The bodies and injured were moved to the hospital.

In a separate incident, last week, three people died after a passenger bus plunged into the river in Bahawalpur.

According to the rescue officials, the accident took place near Nowshera Jadeed, Bahawalpur, where an over-speeding passenger bus overturned and plunged into the river leaving three killed and 17 others injured.

Meanwhile, the rescue personnel shifted the injured individuals to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital for immediate medical assistance.