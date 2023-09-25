Shikarpur: LEAs seize truck, smuggling urea bags to Afghanistan

SHIKARPUR: Law enforcement agencies have seized a truck, loaded with 1200 bags of urea, citing police ARY News reported on Monday.

The truck carrying urea bags was destined to Afghanistan via Balochistan from Mirpor Mathelo in northern Sindh, police said.

Secret agencies carried out raid at Jacobabad Bypass in jurisdiction of the new Fojdari police station here.

Police on a tip-off carried out a raid at the National Highway yesterday and seized 26 trucks loaded with sugar and urea in Shikarpur.

As many as 350 tonnes of sugar and 11,254 urea bags were recovered in the raid.

The sugar and urea were to be smuggled to Afghanistan, the police said and added that the seized sugar and urea bags were being transferred to the food department.

A countrywide anti-smuggling crackdown has been underway on the orders of the caretaker government.

In February Mochko police in Karachi during checking of a passenger coach found 150 bags of urea that were illegally being smuggled to Afghanistan via Balochistan.

In a raid in Quetta, the Customs department seized huge quantities of urea.

A spokesperson for the department said that 300 bags of urea and sweet supari (betel nuts) worth Rs60 million were seized during search of a container and trailer at the Lakpass Chckpost of Customs in Quetta.