Shikarpur man kills mother for not giving food on time

SHIKARPUR: In a shocking incident, a Shikarpur man allegedly killed his elderly mother after she failed to cook food for him on time, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the native village of Shikarpur district of Sindh.

After an exchange of hot words over a meal, the man murdered his old mother and fled from the spot, they said.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.

In a similar incident, a man murdered his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and two others over a domestic dispute in Okara city of Punjab province.

According to details, a man – identified as Rafiq – gunned down wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and two others during separate attacks at Mandi Road and Latifabad.

A police spokesperson said first, the suspect shot his father-in-law Ashiq, brother-in-law Salman and wife Salma after they appeared before the Court at Mandi Road.

