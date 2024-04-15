Shikarpur: Protesters stage sit-in at Indus Highway against abductions

SHIKARPUR: Protesters have staged protest at the Indus Highway to press for recovery of 11 hostages kidnapped by bandit gangs, ARY News reported on Monday.

Protesters have blocked the Sukkur-Shikarpur highway for traffic.

Traffic movement has been suspended at the highway connecting Sindh with Punjab and Balochistan provinces. Long queues of vehicles can be sighted at the road.

Two more persons were kidnapped from a village in the vicinity of Shikarpur recently increasing the number of abductees to 13 in the district.

The incident took place in Abdul Wahid Mahar village in the jurisdiction of Bachal Bhayo police station, when two cousins Amir and Ghulam Farid were kidnapped. The relatives suspected that the two men were abducted by bandits operating in the area.

Police said that the two victims were kidnapped while going to the village in the night.

Kidnapping for ransom has been rampant in the area, as the number of hostages in Shikarpur district has surged to 13.

The law-and-order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area along the Indus worsening with every passing day as bandits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police has failed to maintain the law and order.