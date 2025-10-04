Shikarpur road accident leaves eight dead

SHIKARPUR: A speedy mini truck ran over people sleeping on footpath in Shikarpur leaving eight people dead and five others seriously injured, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The speedy Mazda truck after colliding with an electricity pole ran over a footpath here leaving eight people dead including four children, while five people sustained serious injuries in the mad rush of the vehicle.

Police said that the deadly incident took place at Kundan Chowrang in the jurisdiction of New Fojdari police station at Khanpur Bypass.

Those died in the fatal mishap identified as Rabia 40, Reema 10, Rasheeda and Sameeaa 08, Inaamullah 12, Piari six years, and Munni 17 years of age.

Moreover, Suleman, Awais, Khameeso and Vijay sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The Mazda truck was carrying onion from Sukkur to Kashmore. The driver of the vehicle fled from the spot after the incident.

Police have taken the vehicle in its custody and further inquiring into the incident.