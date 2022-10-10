Shikarpur: Strangled body of youth found from graveyard

SHHIKARPUR: A youth has been found dead under mysterious circumstances from a graveyard in Shikarpur on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the body was found strangled by a rope from a tree in the limits of Storr Ganj police station in Shikarpur. The body has been identified as of Salman, whose hands and feet were tied up with rope.

The police said that they have shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Separately, a body of a 13-year-old boy was found in the Bala Sharif area of Mianwali with torture marks all over him and the police said was seemingly killed via strangulation after molestation.

Police of the Harnoli district said the body was shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem and expressed suspicion of sexual assault before the seeming asphyxiation of the minor boy.

