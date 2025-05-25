Shikarpur: Two bandits killed in encounter with police

SHIKARPUR: Two bandits killed in an exchange of fire with police at the National Highway, SSP Shikarpur said on Sunday.

“Six bandits of a gang were roaming at the road to commit crime. They opened fire while sighting policemen,” SSP Shahzeb Chachar said in a statement.

“Two dacoits were killed in retaliatory fire by the policemen, while four of their accomplices fled from the scene,” SSP Chachar said.

Slain bandits were wanted to police in robberies and other crimes, SSP Shikarpur said.

Earlier in the night, a bandit was killed in a police encounter in Sultan Kot police station jurisdiction.

The bandits were nosing around the road to commit a crime. They were killed in exchange of fire with police, officials said.

A bandit gang allegedly kidnapped seven persons from a village of Shikarpur district, sources said.

Police officials said that seven persons have been abducted by dacoits from Sukhio Malik village to halt police operation against the outlaws.

“Those kidnapped also included a four-year child Suleman”, police said. “Other abductees included Azizullah, Noor Muhammad, Farhan and Shafi Muhammad,” according to police.

Rampant kidnappings and other crimes by various gangs of bandits operating in katcha area has made life miserable for local population.

The authorities and police department claiming to act against criminals entrenched in the area but to no avail despite tall claims.

The law-and-order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area along the Indus River worsens as bandits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police has failed to maintain the law and order.