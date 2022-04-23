Shilpa Shetty joins Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ as first female cop

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty became the first female police officer to feature in Rohit Shetty’s popular ‘Cop Universe’.

After much criticism, Rohit Shetty’s action-packed cop universe has finally got its first-ever female cop, in the diva Shilpa Shetty. With the blockbuster titles like ‘Singham’ series, ‘Sooryavanshi’, and ‘Simmba’ in the franchise, celebrated filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to tap the digital world with its cop universe.

Teasing a clip from the sets on social media earlier this week, Shetty announced, “Our cop universe goes digital” with a series titled ‘Indian Police force’.

The action series being helmed by Rohit Shetty for streaming portal Amazon Prime Video will be headlined by award-winning actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will essay a police officer from Delhi.

With the latest updates, popular actor and fitness fanatic Shilpa Shetty has joined the cast of ‘Indian Police Force’ as well as the franchise, being the first-ever female cop in the action universe.

Shetty on Saturday welcomed the star on board sharing the character poster on social media. “WELCOME TO THE SQUAD SHILPA!” he wrote.

Furthermore, he suggested the actor to get ready for ‘gun battles’, ‘hand to hand combats’, and ‘high-speed chases’, along with the director’s signature ‘flying cars’.

Shilpa on the other hand said she is ‘thrilled to join action king in his Cop Universe’.

As per the makers, “the Indian Police Force pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe.”

