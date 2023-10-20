‘We have separated…’: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra requests time during difficult period

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra took social media by storm as he announced ‘separation’ after the trailer release of his debut film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to his social media handles in the early hours of Friday, businessman, celebrity husband and now actor, Raj Kundra announced, “We have separated.”

Without any further context, he added, “…and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period,” followed by praying hands and broken heart emojis.

We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period 🙏💔 — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 19, 2023

However, in the morning of the same day, Kundra clarified that he had actually separated from the ‘masks’ that he had been sporting for the past two years since he was accused of producing and distributing pornographic content in July 2021 and was held in prison for two months.

A day after the trailer release of his debut biographical film, ‘UT69’, based on his experience in the over-crowded Mumbai Central Prison aka Arthur Road Jail, Kundra bid farewell to the variety of masks which kept him protected in this tough time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra)

Sharing a montage of the several paparazzi videos of him, donning those masks in public outings, he wrote, “Farewell Masks …it’s time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shetty and Kundra, who tied the knot in 2009, share two children together, a son named Viaan, and a daughter Samisha.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra gets trolled