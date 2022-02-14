Shetty sisters & mother Sunanda get summoned by court

Bollywood siblings duo Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty have been summoned by the Andheri court along with their mother Sunanda.

Andheri court of Mumbai, India has issued summon to Shetty sisters Shilpa and Shamita along with their mother Sunanda Shetty over the complaint filed by businessman for non-payment of a loan.

As per the details of the complaint, the owner of an automobile agency had filed a complaint against the trio, for cheating him to the tune of INR21 lac, claiming that Shilpa’s late father Surendra borrowed the amount in 2015 on 18% interest per year, which was supposed to be returned in January 2017.

The lender has alleged that the trio denied owing the money and refused to repay the loan after Surendra passed away in October 2016.

As per the reports, the trio has been summoned by court on February 28.

“Mumbai | Andheri court issued summon to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty following a complaint by a businessman who has alleged non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them; court orders the three to appear on February 28”, reported an international news agency.

On the work front, Shilpa, 46, made a comeback in movies after a long hiatus of 14 years with ‘Hungama 2’, which was released last year on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, whereas, Shamita, 43, was last seen in the recent season of reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, placed on 4th position.

