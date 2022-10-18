Shilpa Shetty reviews Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty shared her thoughts on the latest Pan-Indian smasher ‘Kantara’ by Rishab Shetty.

‘Nikamma’ actor penned a sweet appreciation post for the Mangalorean fellow, Rishab Shetty, on the success of his latest Kannada language title ‘Kantara’, which has been making waves at the Box Office.

Shilpa Shetty posted a click from the theatre showing ‘Kantara’ on her Instagram handle and congratulated Rishab for celebrating the culture of Mangalore in his film. Bollywood celeb penned, “OMG! What a narrative, emotion, vibe and world. Had goose bumps during the climax 😅”

“The POWER OF CINEMA ,transports the watcher into this world .. A world I belong to , really took me back to my roots,” the note read further.

“Without any bias , This one’s a must watch just for the sheer brilliance of story telling , performances , heart , faith and direction.”

She further tagged the official handle of Rishab Shetty and addressed, “Hats off to your conviction and versatility, You have worn many hats in this project and added feathers to it too.”

Rishab reacted to the post via comments and wrote, “Thank you so much for your kind words it means a lot.”

About ‘Kantara’, Rishab Shetty directed action-thriller stars himself in the lead role of Kaadubettu Shiva. The ensemble cast also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

The title has been produced under the banner of ‘Hombale Films’ by Vijay Kiragandur.

Originally released in the Kannada language on September 30, the film has now been dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu versions, following the massive success.

