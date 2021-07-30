Shilpa Shetty moves court against defamatory content amid Raj Kundra case

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has reportedly filed a legal case against defamatory online content following her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography case, reported Time of India.

According to the Indian legal news outlet Bar and Bench, Shilpa Shetty has not just filed a complaint against several media houses but also against defamatory content being published on social media sites including Facebook and Instagram.

Shetty has reportedly named about 29 media personnel as well as media houses in her case for ‘false reporting and maligning her image’ after her husband Kundra’s arrest on July 19.

Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly producing and disseminating pornographic films, which he has denied. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch also raided the Kundra and Shetty’s Juhu residence and questioned her for almost six hours on July 23.

Shilpa Shetty has maintained that her husband Raj Kundra is not involved in producing pornographic content and that he instead produced erotica, highlighting that the two are not the same.

The couple was also fined by the SEBI, who handed a Rs 3 lakh penalty to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and their company Viaan Industries Ltd. for the inability for transparent disclosures and violation of insider trading norms reported India Today.