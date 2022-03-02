Ship carrying 4,000 luxury cars sinks in the Atlantic

A cargo ship named Felicity Ace, carrying nearly 4,000 luxury cars along with other items has sunk in the Atlantic Ocean, Insider reported.

The ship was on its way to the USA from Germany when a fire broke out on the ship, on February 16th.

According to the details, the cargo was transporting 4,000 expensive cars, from the car manufacturing company Volkswagen to the United States.

Associated Press reported that Felicity Ace was carrying both non-electric and electric vehicles. Reports indicate that luxury cars including Lamborghinis, Bentleys and Porches were on board.

While the source of the fire is still unknown, captain Joao Mendes Cabecas of the port of Hortas said lithium-ion batteries in EVs aboard the ship caught fire, Reuters reported in February.

The ship’s operator company has said that the ship sunk at 9 AM about 253 miles off the coast of the Azores, Portugal. According to the Portuguese Navy, the whole crew of the ship was evacuated safely and did not need any medical attention.

On Friday, a rescue team boarded the ship, when the smoke leaving the vessel stopped but it source was not visible, MOL Ship Management Singapore said. The ship was being towed when it sank, according to The Wall Street Journal.

