Shireen Mazari's arrest by ACE Punjab declared illegal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has declared the arrest of Former Human Rights minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari as illegal, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Mohsin Akhtar of the Islamabad High Court announced the reserved verdict and annulled the report of the commission that had ordered her arrest.

The court directed the Secretary of the Establishment Division and the Punjab Home Department to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Former PTI leader Shireen Mazari was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Punjab on May 21, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shireen Mazari was implicated in fourteen different cases related to the May 9 vandalism.

Soon after the May 9 riots, last year, the former federal minister announced to quit PTI and politics altogether.

On May 23, 2023, Shireen Mazari condemned the May 9 riots, saying that she had always opposed violence.

She reasoned her decision to quit politics with deteriorating health conditions following her 12-day detention post-May 9 riots when protesters took to the streets across the country after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from the court premises in Islamabad.

Last year, the IHC ordered the removal of her name from the ECL. The court, in its December 2 verdict, said that Mazari was not declared absconder in any case.

The IHC ordered the director general of Immigration and Passports to remove her name from the ECL which imposes travel restrictions on individuals.

