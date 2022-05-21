Shireen Mazari’s arrest: Imran Khan says ‘imported govt wants chaos’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the arrest of Shireen Mazari and said that the fascist imported government wants to push the country towards chaos, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In his Twitter message, Imran Khan said, “Our senior party leader Shireen Mazari has reportedly been violently abducted from outside her house by this fascist regime.”

“Shireen is strong and fearless, if the imported govt thinks it can coerce her by this fascism, they have miscalculated!”

The PTI chief said, “Our movement is completely peaceful but this fascist imported government wants to push the country towards chaos. As if sending the economy into tailspin wasn’t enough, they now want anarchy to avoid elections.”

He said that the PTI will protest today over the arrest of Shireen Mazari and tomorrow he will announce the date of the Islamabad long march after the core committee meeting.

Earlier, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab and Islamabad police in a joint action arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari from outside her house.

The news was confirmed by PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani on his Twitter handle. The former SAPM asked the PTI leaders and workers to reach Kohsar police station.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police in its statement said that Shireen Mazari was booked in a property case registered in DG Khan. The former minister has been shifted to DG Khan from Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

A case was registered against Shireen Mazari in DG Khan over 129-acre land dispute and despite repeated requests, she did not appear, sources said.

