Shireen Mazari’s name removed from PCL

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of Immigration and Passport on Thursday removed the name of the former human rights minister Shireen Mazari from the Passport Control List (PCL), ARY News reported.

Following the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the Director General of Immigration and Passport issued a memorandum and removed the name of the former human rights minister Shireen Mazari from the PCL.

Last week, the IHC announced a verdict and ordered the concerned authorities to remove Shireen Mazari’s name from the Passport Control List (PCL).

The verdict was announced by IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on a petition of Shireen Mazari seeking the removal of her name from the PCL.

The high court declared that it was unfair and illegal to put the name of the former minister on the passport control list.

The court ordered the Immigration Director General to remove the name of Shireen Mazari from the list and submit a report to the Deputy Registrar within a week.

The petition

Shireen Mazari had submitted a plea to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through her lawyer Barrister Ahsan Jamal Pirzada, seeking her removal from the Exit Control List (ECL). Secretary Interior and DG FIA were made parties in the case.

The petition had stated that it was an illegal act to place her name on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) – a substitute for the Exit Control List (ECL).

She had pleaded with the IHC to declare the act allowing PNIL illegal besides ordering to remove her name from the list.