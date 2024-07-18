SHO ‘falsely implicate’ citizen in drug case

KARACHI: The Station House Officer of Shah Latif town allegedly threatened a citizens and later arrested in the bogus case of possessing two kg of hashish in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Station House Officer of Shah Latif Town, Malik Saleem, allegedly harassed a citizen, Jawed, and fabricated a case of 2 kilos of hashish on him.

DIG East and SSP Malir Kashif Abbasi have taken notice of the incident and ordered an internal investigation.

DSP Malir City Abid Afzal has begun the inquiry, recording the initial statement of the alleged victim, Javed.

According to police sources, Javed in his initial statement reported that the SHO had threatened to imprison him with a fabricated case of 10 kg of hashish after he filed a petition against the SHO in court.

Javed also claimed that SHO Malik Saleem had closed down his legal coal godown.

Police officials have stated that no one is above the law, and departmental action will be taken against the SHO if the inquiry confirms the allegations.