SHO injured as armed men attack police station in Tank

TANK: Unknown armed men attacked Gomal police station in Tank district, injuring a police officer, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The attackers used heavy weapons during attack on Gomal police station injuring SHO Asghar Wazir, police said. The assailants escaped from the scene after the night attack, police sources said.

Injured SHO Asghar Wazir was shifted to Dera Ismail Khan hospital for medical attendance, police said.

Recently, a police station in Dera Ismail Khan district came under fierce attack in which terrorists also used hand grenades and rockets.

Terrorists carried out attack on DI Khan’s Hathala police station from two sides, leaving two cops wounded. However, the police repulsed the attack and forced the attackers to flee.

Police officials told the media that the main gate of the police station was destroyed as the terrorists’ fired rockets and hurled hand grenades in the assault.

The attackers opened fire at the CCTV cameras first and later kept firing at the police station for more than 40 minutes.