SHO martyred while foiling bank robbery in Peshawar

Peshawar: A police officer was martyred while foiling a bank robbery attempt on Warsak Road in Peshawar, police said on Thursday.

Additional SHO Bahar Ali was shot multiple times during an exchange of fire with armed robbers at a bank in the Pir Bala area on March 6.

According to police, the robbers opened fire from both inside and outside the bank, critically injuring the officer. Bahar Ali sustained five bullet wounds and was shifted to a hospital, where he remained under treatment for nearly a week before succumbing to his injuries.

The funeral prayers of martyred Sub-Inspector Bahar Ali were offered at the Peshawar Police Lines.

Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed, Capital City Police Officer Mian Saeed, and other senior officials attended the funeral.

A police contingent presented a guard of honour to the martyred officer.

Earlier, a young girl displayed remarkable bravery while resisting an armed robber during a street dacoity in Rawalpindi.

The incident occurred in the Mian Qutbuddin neighbourhood within the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station.

According to reports, two sisters were returning home after shopping from market when an armed dacoit targeted them and attempted to snatch their belongings.

During the robbery, the sisters offered resistance, prompting the armed dacoit to open fire. Fortunately, the bullets struck the ground and no one was injured.

Despite the threat, one of the sisters, identified as Mahnoor Usman, showed exceptional courage and tried to overpower the robber.

The robber assaulted her during the struggle but eventually managed to flee with three mobile phones and a purse.

After the dacoit escaped, the girl was seen chasing him and raising an alarm to alert passersby.