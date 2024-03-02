Shoaib Akhtar becomes father to a baby girl

Former fast bowler of the Pakistan cricket team, Shoaib Akhtar announced to have welcomed his third child, a baby girl, with his wife Rubab.

Congratulations are in order for the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ Shoaib Akhtar and his wife Rubab Khan, as the two welcomed their first daughter on Friday morning, as announced in a social media post.

Taking to his Instagram handle yesterday evening, with a picture of himself and his new newborn baby girl, the fastest bowler in cricketing history announced, “Mikaeel & Mujaddid have a baby sister now. Allah taala has blessed us with a baby daughter.”

“Welcoming Nooreh Ali Akhtar, born during Jumma prayers, 19th of Shaban, 1445 AH. 1st of March, 2024,” he detailed in the caption and requested for prayers.

Thousands of his fans and colleagues liked the social media post and flocked to the comments sections to drop hearty wishes for the family and his newborn daughter.

It is pertinent to mention here that former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar tied the knot with his wife Rubab Khan in November 2014. The couple is proud parents of three, two elder boys, Mikaeel and Mujaddid, and now a daughter, Nooreh Ali Akhtar.

