Saqlain Mushtaq asks Shoaib Akhtar to return his money

The former head coach of Pakistan cricket team, Saqlain Mushtaq reminded fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar of the loan that he has not repaid to date.

In a recent chat show outing on a private news channel, Saqlain Mushtaq answered a series of questions about his teammate and close friend Akhtar, whom he used to fondly address as ‘Shoaiby’ or ‘Shoaib actor’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The veteran revealed that he and the former pacer of the national cricket team have been friends since childhood, long before they played together for the Pakistani team. “Shoaib has been my friend since childhood even before playing cricket. We used to visit each other’s houses and ate daal roti together,” he shared.

Mushtaq further recalled an incident when the Rawalpindi Express borrowed Rs250 from him to get himself some new clothes, asking him to repay the debt amount.

“There were teams that had come to Karachi for a match and about 25 people were sharing a two-room house in Lalukhet. Shoaib and I were in the same room. We did not get a daily allowance at that time and used to leave home with Rs1,500 to 2,000,” he remembered.

Shoaib Akhtar has an advice for Babar Azam

The former coach added, “I had only Rs250 left from this amount and Shoaib did not have money. After we watched a movie, Shoaib thought to buy new pants and a shirt and he bought those from the leftover amount.”

Mushtaq further shared that Akhtar was very fond of shopping and would often spend most of his money on it.