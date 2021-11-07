Shoaib Akhtar ‘utterly disappointed’ over PTV’s legal notice

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday said that he was “utterly disappointed” after Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) announced legal action against him and served Rs100 million defamation notice.

Taking to Twitter, the former fast bowler announced that he will fight this legal battle and his lawyer will take the matter forward as per law.

“Utterly Disappointed,” Shoaib wrote on Twitter. “After miserably failing to safeguard my respect and repute while I was working for PTV, they have now sent me a recovery notice. I am a fighter & will not give up & fight this legal battle. My lawyer SalmanKNiazi will take this forward according to law.”

Utterly Disappointed. After miserably failing to safeguard my respect & repute while i was working for PTV, they have now sent me a Recovery Notice. I am a fighter & will not give up & fight this legal battle. My lawyer @SalmanKNiazi1 will take this forward according to law. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 7, 2021

Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) today sent a Rs100 million defamation notice to national hero and cricketing legend Shoaib Akhtar in wake of his on-air spat with anchor Dr Nauman Niaz during a tv show.

The national television administration, in a notice available with ARY News, maintained that Shoaib Akhtar had resigned on air from PTV sports on October 26 which is not only a violation of the clause but has also resulted in huge financial losses to PTV.

“As per clause 22, both sides shall have right to terminate his agreement by serving three months’ written notice or payment in lieu thereof. Whereas, Shoaib Akhtar resigned on air on October 26 which has resulted into huge financial losses to PTV,” read the legal notice.

It further adds: “Shoaib Akhtar also left Dubai during T20 World Cup transmission without any prior information to PTVC management. Besides, appearance on an Indian TV show along with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, which also caused irreparable losses to PTV.”

Read More: PTV TAKES NOTICE OF SHOAIB AKHTAR’S TREATMENT ON LIVE SHOW

In the defamation notice, PTVC has asked the national hero to pay an amount of Rs100 million as damages along with an amount of Rs33,33,000, equivalent to a three-month salary, otherwise, PTC reserves its rights to initiate legal proceedings against Akhtar before the court of competent jurisdiction.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!