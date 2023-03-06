Shoaib Akhtar has an advice for Babar Azam

Former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar criticized captain Babar Azam by saying he should learn to communicate like Azam Khan.

Shoaib Akhtar had criticized Babar for his inability to speak English during presentations and elsewhere in a previous interview.

He also said Babar Azam could become the biggest brand in the country if he just worked on his communication skills.

“Babar Azam should be the biggest brand of the country, why he isn’t? because he cannot speak,” Shoaib Akhtar had said.

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ said Azam Khan impressed him with his batting style and how he gives interviews. He added that Babar Azam needs to learn that from him.

The former cricketer said he did not care about his communication skills when he played decades ago, but media presence is now part of the job.

Shoaib Akhtar went on to say that legends Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shahid Afridi used to own the crowds with their performances.

He said they used to speak and behaved properly in front of the media.

