Shoaib Akhtar recalls times with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar admitted to him and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan partying late till night in the past.

He appeared in Tanmay Bhat’s chat show Pakistanis Are Savage along with Gopal Dutt and comedian Zakir Khan. He opened up about how he used to spend time with renowned celebrities.

Zakir Khan said that the former Pakistan bowler worked a lot with Shah Rukh Khan and his style of talking and living that of Salman Khan.

The Rawalpindi Express said he spent a lot of time with Salman Khan and called him a great person.

The cricketer agreed with Zakir Khan’s statement on them partying late till night, before adding that their fellow actor Ranveer Singh has earned that title.

Earlier, the allegations of him being in love with Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, carrying her pictures in his wallet and wanting to kidnap her made rounds on the social media.

Shoaib Akhtar denied these reports by saying he was never the actor’s fan and neither he met her. He admitted to seeing her in a few films.

The Pakistan bowler, who set the world record for bowling the fastest delivery, has represented Pakistan in 224 games across all three formats with 444 wickets.

