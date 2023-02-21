Shoaib Akhtar says he was offered lead role in Bollywood film ‘Gangster’

Former fast bowler of the Pakistan cricket team, Shoaib Akhtar revealed he once got an offer to star in the Bollywood movie ‘Gangster’.

In an earlier conversation with a foreign media outlet, the Rawalpindi express disclosed that he got an offer from Mahesh Bhatt to play the lead role in his film ‘Gangster’, the part which he claimed later went to Emraan Hashmi.

The cricketer expressed his regret about turning down the project and said, “I had an offer to play the role of Imran Hashmi in Gangster. Now, I think I should have done the film.”

Speaking about the project in a later outing, Shoaib Akhtar revealed, “It’s a tough job, acting so not an easy job, you know it. I got many offers, many big scripts were offered to me. Gangster was one of them.”

“Then we had a discussion and part two of a movie was offered to me. I don’t want to name the movie because it doesn’t sound good, someone has done the role. But the character’s name in the movie was Shoaib too,” he added.

“They told me that I won’t have to do anything, just stand and talk. They said that I have such a Gangster personality,” he told the host.

About ‘Gangster: A Love Story’ (2006), the romance-thriller flick marked the debut of A-list actor Kangana Ranaut in Bollywood opposite Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. The Anurag Basu directorial, written by Mahesh Bhatt, was a commercial success at Box Office and garnered rave reviews from critics.

Moreover, the film went on to claim several top awards for the year.

