‘Do Pakistan really deserve to be in Super 8?’: asks Shoaib Akhtar

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar launched a scathing attack on Pakistan team after a defeat to archrivals India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar slammed the Babar Azam-led team for lacking intent to win the match for Pakistan.

According to Shoaib Akhtar, the game was in the grasp of Pakistan had the players “applied their brains.”

“It was a run-a-ball chance for Pakistan. Earlier, India’s middle order messed it up. They were 80-odd in 11 overs and could have achieved around 160 but couldn’t. But for Pakistan, it was a close chance. Rizwan could have scored another 20 runs and won the game for the team. Sadly, we didn’t apply our brains,” he said.

Akhtar also asked if Pakistan deserved to be in the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2024 after their defeats to the United States (US) and then to India.

“I had said before the game that personal goals shouldn’t really matter. You have to play for each other and for the country. You have to show intent and win game for the team. You shouldn’t be worried about the milestones. Disappointing. Do Pakistan really deserve to be in Super 8? I am leaving this question for you,” the legendary pacer said.

The Men in Green were handed a defeat by the archrivals India in a must-win game for them.

The defeat made it difficult for Pakistan to progress to the Super 8 as they had also been defeated by the US in their opening game.