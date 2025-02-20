Shoaib Akhtar questions Pakistan’s ‘intent’ after New Zealand loss

Former Pakistani speed-gun Shoaib Akhtar questioned Pakistan’s intent and expressed disappointment with the team’s performance in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand, losing by 60 runs.

Akhtar lashed out at team’s batting approach, saying, “Where is the intent to score a run-a-ball? He also questioned the decision not to open with captain Mohammad Rizwan after Fakhar Zaman’s injury, stating, “There is no strategy” in the team to win crucial matches.

Shoaib praised Salman Ali Agha’s aggressive knock, which gave Pakistani fans something to cheer about, but expressed disappointment that other batsmen couldn’t replicate his performance. “If Salman Ali Agha can score quick runs, why can’t the other batsmen score like him?” he asked.

We know the bowlers will be expensive, but the main fast bowlers are conceding too many runs with no breakthroughs”, the Rawalpindi Express added.

It is worth mentioning here that centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham, combined with a strong bowling performance powered New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the inaugural match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Chasing a target of 321, Pakistan struggled to gain momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel opened the innings for Pakistan after their regular opener, Fakhar Zaman, was forced to sit out for at least 25 minutes due to leaving the field during Pakistan’s bowling.

Saud Shakeel departed early, caught by Matt Henry off Will O’Rourke. Captain Muhammad Rizwan also fell cheaply, caught by Glenn Phillips off Will O’Rourke, leaving Pakistan reeling at 22-2 after 10 overs – their lowest home ODI powerplay total.

Fakhar Zaman, who batted at No. 4, partnered with Babar Azam to add 47 runs, but their slow pace put pressure on the team. Fakhar Zaman’s departure marked the beginning of a collapse, with Salman Ali Agha’s 42 off 28 balls providing a brief glimmer of hope.

Tayyab Tahir failed to make an impact, scoring just a single before departing. Meanwhile, Babar Azam completed his fifty and went on to score 64 off 90 balls before being caught with the scoreboard reading 153-6.

Khushdil Shah along with tail-enders tried to get closer to the target but Pakistan fell short 60 runs. Khushdil Shah remained top scorer with 69 off 49.

For New Zealand Mitchell Santner and O’Rourke picked up three wickets each while Matt Henry grabbed two wickets.

Tom Latham was adjudged player of the match for his wonderful hundred.