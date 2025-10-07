There can be no second Shoaib Akhtar

Munaf Patel, the former Indian cricket fast bowler, open-heartedly lauded Pakistani star speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Monday.

In a recent interview, a former Indian fast bowler said that Shoaib Akhtar bowled at the speed of 150 kilometres per hour for 15 years despite having both knees damaged, which was beyond anyone’s expectations.

The Indian cricketer added that Shoaib Akhtar played long-lasting cricket due to his madness for the game.

It has been recorded in cricket history that Shoaib injured many well-known batters, citing his high-speed bowling, and he has the record of the world’s fastest bowler so far, as everyone has been unable to break his record yet.

However, it has not been the first time any Indian cricketer has praised Akhtar, as Navjot Singh Sidhu, Virat Kohli, and Virender Sehwag have also already praised him for his outstanding bowling skills.

Virender Sehwag mentioned that Shoaib Akhater’s bowl was reaching so fast that we did not have any idea where it would have been struck.

Navjot Singh Sidhu said that Akhtar’s bowling speed and train speed are similar to each other; Shoaib’s bowl passes like a train passes over the railway tracks.

Earlier this year, following a five-wicket defeat against India in the Asia Cup 2025 final, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar highlighted major mistakes made by Salman Ali Agha’s men on Sunday.

Speaking on ARY News’ program ‘Khabar,’ he mentioned that Pakistan’s middle order has not been performing well for quite some time, which was needed desperately.

Akhtar stated that they should have played Hassan Nawaz and another fast bowler in the high-octane final.

The former speedster said that the Pakistan team had a good start, but the middle-order batter could not capitalize on that.

“Otherwise, they could have comfortably set a target of 170 or 175 against India,” he added.