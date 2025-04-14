Shoaib Akhtar recalls crowd clashes, urges players to stay calm

Pakistan’s former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, famously known as the “Rawalpindi Express,” has shared his experience of dealing with aggressive crowds on the field.

Speaking as a panellist during the ongoing PSL 10 season, Shoaib Akhtar revealed that he was banned four times for engaging in altercations with the crowd. “It happens; you lose your temper, but it shouldn’t,” he admitted.

Responding to a question from the host about how to handle an aggressive crowd while fielding near the boundary, Akhtar suggested a lighthearted approach: “Put cotton in your ears,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of composure, Shoaib Akhtar remarked that cricket is just a game, and players must ignore harsh comments from the crowd during matches.

He also recalled facing a hostile crowd in Kolkata during a Pakistan-India Test match.

The Rawalpindi Express advised players to refrain from confronting the spectators, noting that the crowd comes to watch and celebrate the players, ultimately making them stars. He further encouraged cricketers to channel negative energy into positive performance.

