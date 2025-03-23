web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at Sehwag over bragging about 300-run knock

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has taken a swipe at Indian batter Virender Sehwag for frequently referencing his triple century against Pakistan in 2004.

Akhtar expressed his frustration in an Instagram video, stating that Sehwag has been playing the same “300, 300, 300” tape for the last 20 years.

The feud began when Sehwag shared a clip from a commercial on Instagram, captioning it in a way that referenced his triple century. Responding to the post, Akhtar jokingly offered to help Sehwag get an entry in the Guinness World Records for saying “300” the most times in the world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

Sehwag’s iconic 309-run knock against Pakistan in the first Test of the 2004 series in Multan has been a topic of discussion for years. However, Akhtar’s comments suggest that he is tired of hearing Sehwag brag about the achievement.

He said in his Instagram video “I saw a video of Viru Paaji. Man, I am fed up of hearing him talk. It is the same tape he has been playing for the last 20 years – ‘300, 300, 300’. Come on, brother, I was there too when you scored that 300. You played really well, no doubt. But it is the month of fasting, and one has to control their tongue – so please, stop now. If you want an entry in the Guinness World Records, I can get that done: ‘The person who says 300 the most in the world – Virender Sehwag!’”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.