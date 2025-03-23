Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at Sehwag over bragging about 300-run knock

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has taken a swipe at Indian batter Virender Sehwag for frequently referencing his triple century against Pakistan in 2004.

Akhtar expressed his frustration in an Instagram video, stating that Sehwag has been playing the same “300, 300, 300” tape for the last 20 years.

The feud began when Sehwag shared a clip from a commercial on Instagram, captioning it in a way that referenced his triple century. Responding to the post, Akhtar jokingly offered to help Sehwag get an entry in the Guinness World Records for saying “300” the most times in the world.

Sehwag’s iconic 309-run knock against Pakistan in the first Test of the 2004 series in Multan has been a topic of discussion for years. However, Akhtar’s comments suggest that he is tired of hearing Sehwag brag about the achievement.

He said in his Instagram video “I saw a video of Viru Paaji. Man, I am fed up of hearing him talk. It is the same tape he has been playing for the last 20 years – ‘300, 300, 300’. Come on, brother, I was there too when you scored that 300. You played really well, no doubt. But it is the month of fasting, and one has to control their tongue – so please, stop now. If you want an entry in the Guinness World Records, I can get that done: ‘The person who says 300 the most in the world – Virender Sehwag!’”