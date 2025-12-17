Shoaib Akhtar wishes Taskin Ahmed to surpass his fastest ball record

DHAKA: Bangladeshi pacer Taskin Ahmed has the support of legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar to surpass his long-standing record for the fastest delivery in international cricket.

Shoaib Akhtar has the unbreakable record for the fastest ball ever, clocking 161.3 kmph during the 2003 World Cup versus England.

Shoaib Akhtar, 50, is presently in Bangladesh for the first time as a mentor with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Dhaka Capitals.

“I’ve never been part of the BPL before, but I’ve heard that it’s doing great,” the renowned Pakistani hero states.

“Finally, I had the opportunity to come here and be a part of it. I want to pass on whatever I’ve learned, especially about fast bowling, motivate the players, give them a few tricks to win matches, and elevate their mindset,” Akhtar remarked.

However, Taskin Ahmed would be a direct deal for the Dhaka Capitals, permitting Akhtar the chance to coach one of Bangladesh’s most promising fast bowlers.

“I want Taskin [Ahmed] to break my speed record,” he continued with desire.

In fact, alongside Taskin, the world’s fastest pacer also lauded Nahid Raha, among Bangladesh’s fastest bowlers.

“I have so far seen that in Taskin. And he is looking very good; he is looking sharp, and he’s looking focused. And so is Nahid Rana,” he added.

“I think if he keeps on going along with a great training session and when it comes to training properly… I’ll give him advice at the same time, if I ever see him. I’ll tell him the trades and secrets of training.” Akhtar further added.

“If he gets that, I think he will go far. But the most important is the attitude that you have towards life, and that reflects on the field,” he summed up.

It is pertinent to mark on the calendar that the Sylhet Titans will play the Rajshahi Warriors at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on December 26 to kick off the 12th edition of the BPL.