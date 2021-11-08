Shoaib Akhtar’s was unfortunate fiasco not planned stunt, Dr Niaz says

ISLAMABAD: Dr Nauman Niaz said Shoaib Akhtar demanded a pay raise and remunerations for the World Cup transmissions as soon as he arrived in PTV the night when the unfortunate fiasco took place during the live show, ARY News reported Monday.

In the exclusive talk tonight at ARY’s Off The Record, Dr Niaz said what happend that night in the live show with the legendary cricketer was unfortunate and not at all a planned stunt.

He said that over Akhtar’s contract that is valid till January 2022 with the PTV that according to the provisions, the bowling legend could not feature on any other TV show

Although he said that his earlier contract didn’t require thud exclusivity. He said he has nothing to do with the legal notice served to Akhtar on his appearance on the foreign TV program. It’s an administrative matter and I have little say on them, he said.

Expanding on his account following the debacle that saw Akhtar storming out of the live TV set, Niaz said that while Shoaib is a very confident and sanguine person, he often didn’t keep his word on contract with PTV. He’d often promise to come but would bail on us the last minute.

While he apologized for what happened on his part, he suggested it was wrong the way Akhtar snapped at him over the match facts.

I repeat what happened was wrong and I even recommended then that the show should be led by the co-anchor, he said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!