Shoaib Malik announces retirement from PSL

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has announced his retirement from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), bringing an end to a decade-long association with Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament.

Malik, one of Pakistan cricket’s most enduring figures, confirmed his decision in an emotional statement on Facebook, thanking the league for shaping a significant chapter of his career.

“I cherish every single moment and friendship I have made on and off the field throughout my 10 years of the Pakistan Super League as a player. It’s time to call it a day. However, my passion and motivation to serve for the betterment of cricket will always stay. Thank you PSL,” Malik said.

Since the inaugural edition in 2016, Shoaib Malik has been a familiar presence in the HBL PSL, representing multiple franchises and remaining a dependable middle-order batter and part-time off-spinner.

Across his PSL career, Malik featured in 92 matches, scoring 2,395 runs at an average of 33.09, while also contributing 17 wickets.

While his PSL journey has come to a close, Malik’s impact on Pakistan cricket stretches far beyond the league.

From the early days when the PSL was played in the UAE to its growth into a fully home-based tournament, Malik remained a regular feature, representing four franchises during his career — Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Malik was a key member of Pakistan’s 2009 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-winning squad and captained the national side in all three formats during his career.

Even after stepping away from international cricket, he remained active in global franchise leagues, showcasing remarkable longevity at the highest level.

Overall, the all-rounder played 557 T20 matches, scoring 13571 runs with the help of 83 half-centuries and claimed 187 in the format.