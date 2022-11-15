Shoaib Malik pens sweet birthday wish for Sania Mirza: See pic inside

Pakistan’s star cricketer Shoaib Malik pens a heartwarming wish for his wife Sania Mirza on account of her 36th birthday.

The former skipper of the Pakistan cricket team turned to his Instagram account on Tuesday midnight, to share a sweet birthday wish for his wife, the Tennis star Sania Mirza as she turned 36 on November 15 this year.

“Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest,” wrote ‘The Ultimate Muqabla’ host as he posted a love-filled picture of the couple on the gram.

The post on the social platform was showered with love from showbiz celebrities as well as millions of Malik’s followers alike. Actors like Ushna Shah, Mariyam Nafees, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Kinza Hashmi and Imran Abbas among others were spotted in the comments section as they extended heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl and celebrity couple.

It is pertinent to note here that Indian star athlete, Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.

