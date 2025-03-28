Shoaib Malik celebrates first roza of son Izhaan

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik celebrated the first roza of his son Izhaan he shares with ex-wife Sania Mirza.

The former Pakistan captain took to Instagram to share a heartfelt photo of his son after his ‘Roza Khushai’.

“First roza Mubarak to my little one. Baba is super proud of you champ. May Allah accept your roza and bless you always Ezu,” Shoaib Malik wrote in his post.

Pertinent to note here that Izhaan, 6, is the only child of the former couple who finalised their divorce in January last year.

Shoaib Malik and Sania tied the knot in 2010, and their first child, Izhaan, was born in October 2018.

In January last year, Sania’s father Imran Mirza confirmed – after the latter announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed – that his daughter had sought separation from her ex-husband through Khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed took the internet by storm in January 2024, when they announced their marriage, amid the separation rumours from their previous partners.

Sharing a two-picture gallery from the intimate ceremony, the couple wrote, “Alhamdullilah ❤️ ‘And We created you in pairs’.”

While Malik has not officially announced his retirement from international cricket, he has revealed that he was not interested in representing Pakistan.

During an interview last year, the all-rounder asserted that he was enjoying playing franchise cricket worldwide after announcing retirement from two formats.

When asked about returning to the Pakistan team, Shoaib Malik said: “I am happy and satisfied after playing for so many years and no, I am not interested in representing Pakistan anymore.”