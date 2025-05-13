Shoaib Malik steps down as PCB mentor

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has announced his resignation as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) mentor for domestic players.

Malik made the announcement through an emotional statement posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The former Pakistan captain was appointed by PCB as a mentor last year on a three-year contract.

Shoaib Malik was among the many former cricketers who were given responsibilities for the development of the domestic circuit.

In his post, the veteran all-rounder revealed that he made the decision owing to multiple professional and personal commitments.

“This was not an easy choice, but after reflecting on my commitments, I realised that juggling multiple responsibilities would prevent me from giving my best to both Pakistan cricket and to my other professional and personal priorities,” Shoaib Malik wrote.

According to the former Pakistan captain, he had informed the PCB about his decision two weeks ago and has already submitted his resignation in writing.

Read more: Shoaib Malik responds to criticism over PSL 10 participation

“I will fulfil my contractual obligations as planned, allowing the PCB ample time to appoint a new Mentor well ahead of the next season,” he said.

Malik’s statement also included a heartfelt gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and his fellow coaching staff at Stallions, and the players he worked with during his tenure.

“Working with some of Pakistan’s most talented cricketers has been an immensely fulfilling experience, one I will always cherish,” he said.

Shoaib Malik added, “I wish the PCB and everyone involved continued success. Cricket runs in my blood, and I remain committed to supporting Pakistan’s cricketing future in any capacity I can.”