Shoaib Malik offers key insights to improve Pakistan cricket

Former captain Shoaib Malik has shared his views on the decline in the performance of the Pakistan cricket team in recent times.

The national side has been facing backlash over their failures in the last couple of ICC tournaments.

The decline seemed to have begun with Pakistan cricket team’s elimination from the World Cup 2023 in the group stage.

The national side’s next mission in the T20 World Cup 2024 ended in the group stage when they suffered consecutive losses to the USA and India.

The Men in Green also failed to win any game in the Champions Trophy 2025, having lost their games to New Zealand and India, while their third group-stage game against Bangladesh was washed out.

In total, the Pakistan cricket team has won just six out of their 15 games in the last three ICC tournaments.

Amid a decline in the side’s performance, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has urged consistent policies from the domestic circuit to the international level.

“You could bring the cricket back on track with consistency in decision-making,” he said while speaking to ARY News.

The former Pakistan captain was of the view that it would take around four years to steer the ship around.

“The way things have been done recently, if they continue, you will see improvement in around two years,” Shoaib Malik said.

Pertinent to note here that Pakistan’s white-ball tour to New Zealand is set to culminate on a disappointing note.

The national side suffered a 1-4 defeat in the T20I series while they also lost the ODI series, having suffered defeats in the first two games of the three-match series.