Shoaib Malik reaches another milestone

Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik became the second cricketer, and Asia’s first, to score over 13,000 runs in Twenty20 (T20) cricket.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shoaib Malik set the milestone while batting for Fortune Barishal against Rangpur Riders in the third game of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at Dhaka’s Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Shoaib Malik has bid farewell to Tests and ODI cricket but continues to play the shortest version of the game.

The veteran cricketer has represented Green Shirts in 124 T20Is and scored 2,435 runs with nine half-centuries to his name. He batted at an average of 31.2 and strike rate of 125.6.

The spinner bagged 28 wickets in the shortest format.

Earlier, he announced his availability for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States.

“I would love to lift T20 World Cup in 2024 for Pakistan,” the veteran all-rounder said. “I have no physical fitness issue. I’m as fit as I was in my younger days. I’m available for Pakistan whenever PCB [Pakistan Cricket Board] contacts me.”

It is pertinent to mention that Shoaib Malik announced his marriage to actress and model Sana Javed on social media. He shared the wedding pictures on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

His announcement proved the speculations on his divorce from India tennis star Sania Mirza true.

Related – Sania Mirza’s father speaks up after Shoaib Malik marriage