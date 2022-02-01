Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Shoaib Malik turns 40: Sania Mirza pens a hilarious wish

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik celebrates her 40th birthday today, and his wife Sania Mirza Malik has a hilarious yet relatable birthday wish for the partner.

Cricket star Shoaib Malik turns 40 on February 1, and his wife and Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza has an absolutely perfect wish for him. Sharing a picture of their cute family on the photo and video sharing site Instagram, the tennis star Sania Mirza wrote “Happy Birthday from us to you 🤗🤍”.

 

The lovely flight click sees the couple and their son Izhaan, all twinning in black, “May you continue to age backwards and give everyone a complex including me 🙄” further read the caption and we can’t agree more with Sania.

Apart from his wife, Shoaib Malik received countless wishes from his fans and fellow players as well on the micro-blogging site.

Former cricketer Saeed Ajmal also wished the sportsperson, while ‘hoping to see him on the field for few more decades’. While his nephew and young sportsperson, Muhammad Hurraira termed him as ‘greatest mentor’.

We wish him a very joyous birthday, and may he have many more fruitful innings ahead.

