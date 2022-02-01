Shoaib Malik turns 40: Sania Mirza pens a hilarious wish

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik celebrates her 40th birthday today, and his wife Sania Mirza Malik has a hilarious yet relatable birthday wish for the partner.

Cricket star Shoaib Malik turns 40 on February 1, and his wife and Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza has an absolutely perfect wish for him. Sharing a picture of their cute family on the photo and video sharing site Instagram, the tennis star Sania Mirza wrote “Happy Birthday from us to you 🤗🤍”.

The lovely flight click sees the couple and their son Izhaan, all twinning in black, “May you continue to age backwards and give everyone a complex including me 🙄” further read the caption and we can’t agree more with Sania.

Apart from his wife, Shoaib Malik received countless wishes from his fans and fellow players as well on the micro-blogging site.

Happy Birthday Malik Saab🎂 Phr kadi dobara moka milya ty zaroor call karan gay wadda phool banan to pehlay😂

looking forward to see you on Field for another few decades😉#shoaibmalik @realshoaibmalik #happybirthday #saeedajmal pic.twitter.com/Vg9X82mlwd — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) February 1, 2022

Former cricketer Saeed Ajmal also wished the sportsperson, while ‘hoping to see him on the field for few more decades’. While his nephew and young sportsperson, Muhammad Hurraira termed him as ‘greatest mentor’.

First pic is me as a 2 year old with @realshoaibmalik. The 2nd is when we batted together last year in a club game. Thank you for being the greatest mentor I could have asked for. Your longevity is admirable. Happy birthday Uncle 🎉 pic.twitter.com/0NwCs5zSFH — Muhammad Hurraira (@realhurraira) February 1, 2022

We wish him a very joyous birthday, and may he have many more fruitful innings ahead.

He has played international cricket in each of the last four decades 🙌 Consistency, commitment and class ✨ Happy 40th birthday to Pakistan’s ageless Shoaib Malik! — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 1, 2022

