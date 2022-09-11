Asia Cup: Shoaib Malik posts cryptic tweet after Pakistan’s loss to Sri Lanka

All-rounder Shoaib Malik on Sunday posted a cryptic tweet after Pakistan lost the final of the Asia Cup 2022 to Sri Lanka by 23 runs in Dubai.

The veteran all-rounder, who was dropped from the squad for T20 Asia Cup 2022, felt that liking and disliking culture was the reason behind Green Shirts’s defeat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final.

“When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest,” Malik wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Shoaib Malik, who played a key role in Pakistan’s run to the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final, last played for the senior national team in November 2021. The 40-year-old has been in good form in the National T20 Cup wherein he recently scored a half-century for Central Punjab.

SRI LANKA BEAT PAKISTAN TO CLINCH SIXTH ASIA CUP TITLE

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs to win their sixth Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing 171 for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for 147 with Madushan claiming four wickets and Hasaranga taking 3-27 in Dubai.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa had smashed an unbeaten 71 to lift Sri Lanka to 170-6 from a precarious 58-5 after being put in to bat by Pakistan

