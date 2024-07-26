‘We`re good people’: Shoaib Malik urges India to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has requested Team India to visit Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy scheduled in 2024.

India and Pakistan play each other only in multi-nation and ICC events, due to the strained political relations since 2008.

In an interview, Shoaib Malik said: “Whatever reservations there are between the countries, that’s a separate issue and should be solved separately. Politics shouldn’t come into sports. The Pakistan team went to India last year, and now it’s a good opportunity for the Indian team too. I think there are many players in the Indian team who haven’t played in Pakistan, so it would be great for them. Hum bahut acche log hai (we are good people). We’re very hospitable people, so I’m sure the Indian team should definitely come.”

Indian team has not played in Pakistan since 2008 due to persistent security concerns and is unlikely to make the trip for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Pakistan were hot for the last year’s Asia, but India refused to visit and played their matches in hybrid model.

Reports indicate that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering a hybrid model, which would see Rohit Sharma and his team playing their matches in either Sri Lanka or the UAE.

Recently, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has voiced strong support for the Indian cricket team avoiding a visit to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.