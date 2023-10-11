World Cup 2023: Shoaib Malik’s prediction comes true in PakvsSL match

Shoaib Malik, the former captain, and all-rounder of the national Cricket Team, proved to be correct in his prediction made prior to Pakistan’s innings against Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2023.

During the innings break, Shoaib Malik while speaking on a private channel show presented his analysis that Pakistan’s team will achieve this highest-ever total of 345 runs.

He said that the pitch is better in comparison to the previous pitches, and like Pakistan’s bowler, their bowling line-up will also struggle which help Pakistan to chase this mighty score.

While sharing his analysis and experience, he further said that if any two players of the top order scored a century on this pitch, then this target would not be a difficult one to chase.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan bagged two wins from its first two World Cup matches as batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique scored centuries in a record run-chase to set up a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday.