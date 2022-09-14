A recent video of an automatic car under repair crushing a man against a steel shutter is doing rounds over social media.

#WARNING

If an automatic vehicle breaks down, never stand in front of the vehicle.

Please warn your friends and relatives.

Share this message as an example. pic.twitter.com/P2OPQDXgvg — Deepak.Prabhu/दीपक प्रभू (@ragiing_bull) September 12, 2022

The location of the video is unknown.

In the CCTV video of the incident, a mechanic can be seen opening the bonnet of the car and going back to the driving seat to inspect it as the automatic car was believed to be broken down.

The man can be seen approaching the engine compartment when the car accelerates and all of a sudden and crushes the man into a steel gate.

The video was posted on a Twitter account named @ragiing_bull. “If an automatic vehicle breaks down, never stand in front of the vehicle. Please warn your friends and relatives. Share this message as an example,” the caption read.

Also Read: Elephant damages car while scratching its back, video goes viral

It is yet to be known how severely the man is hurt.

Comments