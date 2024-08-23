Shocking details emerges in Lahore’s minor girl murder case

LAHORE: In a shocking turn of events, the killer of five-year-old girl Fajr from Batapur, Lahore, has been revealed to be a close friend and neighbor of her father, ARY News reported on Friday.

The shocking details emerged after the young girl went missing on August 10, and her remains were later discovered by local police.

According to the details, the suspect, identified as Kashif, was arrested with the help of CCTV footage and mobile phone data.

Kashif, who works as a mobile phone repair technician and is a father of three, has confessed to kidnapping and murdering the child.

The investigation uncovered that Kashif attempted to extort money from the girl’s father, Arshad, by using a voice changer and demanding ransom.

Kashif was aware that Arshad had a savings committee of Rs. 520,000, which motivated the heinous crime.

Tragically, the child was killed within half an hour of her abduction.

Further inquiries revealed that Kashif had a history of criminal behavior, including involvement in a robbery at his mother-in-law’s house and tampering with mobile phone IMEI numbers.

The police have recovered Fajr’s clothing and remains, which have been sent to a forensic lab for analysis.