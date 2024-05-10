Shocking details revealed about missing ‘TMKOC’ actor Gurucharan Singh

A new report has revealed new details about the financial condition of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) actor Gurucharan Singh.

Indian police have been investigating the case since the actor’s father lodged a missing complaint, saying that Gurucharan Singh left Delhi on April 22 and disappeared.

Since then, the police have not found a clue to locate the missing actor who rose to fame following his acting in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

However, a new police report provided details regarding his financial situation.

While it was previously reported that Singh was facing financial challenges, the latest report said that the missing actor operated multiple bank accounts.

Delhi Police’s latest report revealed that Gurucharan Singh was operating as many as 10 bank accounts for financial transactions despite facing financial constraints.

Reports said that the TMKOC actor withdrew cash from a bank account through a credit card and settle the balance in another.

Meanwhile, sources said that Singh’s last transaction included a withdrawal of INR14,000 from an ATM.

Gurucharan Singh’s father Harjit Singh, however, expressed his shock, saying that it was difficult for the family to accept the news of him operating multiple bank accounts.

It pertinent to mention that Harjit Singh on April 26 filed a complaint at a Delhi police station, saying that his son had been missing for over four days.

According to his father, Singh never reached Mumbai since he left Delhi on April 22.

The actor’s father said that the family decided to file a missing report following his disappearance after he left for the airport to catch a flight.

Later, the police obtained CCTV footage of an area in Delhi, which showed Singh, walking with a bag around his back, in the Palam area of the Indian capital, at 9.14 pm on April 22, the day he went missing.