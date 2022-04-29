Shocking: Flatmate murders young man over dishwashing controversy

In a shocking turn of events, a young Indian man was murdered by his flatmate over a dishwashing controversy.

The young man named Amar Basant Mahapatra was killed by his own flatmate over a minor dishwashing conflict. The police have arrested the accused.

Quarrels between people who live together are not a rare sight but such incidents shake people to the core.

According to local media, the 28-year-old Amar Basant was killed by his flatmate Anil Kumar. Another man named Burju Sahoo also lived with them. All of them are barbers by profession and live together for the sake of employment.

Also Read:Nine-year-old boy murdered by relatives in Mandi Bahauddin

The police have told that conflict emerged between the flatmates over washing the dishes which escalated quickly. things got out of hand and Das attacked Amar with a kitchen knife. Amar could succumb to the wound and die on the spot.

Their other flatmate Burju immediately called the police amid the incident. The police arrested Anil and lodged a case against him for the murder of his roommate.

Comments